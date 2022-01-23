Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.40

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 57091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $993.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 142.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 412.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Materialise during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

