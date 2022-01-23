Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.40

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 57091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $993.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.73 and a beta of 0.60.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 142.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 412.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Materialise during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.
About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
