Mchain (MAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.00

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Mchain has traded 51.4% lower against the dollar. Mchain has a market capitalization of $21,614.83 and approximately $23.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00015754 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000808 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000084 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain (CRYPTO:MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 79,689,175 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

