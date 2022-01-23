MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “

MDVL stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.64. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 241.08% and a negative return on equity of 87.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MedAvail will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in MedAvail during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the first quarter worth $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the second quarter worth $85,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in MedAvail during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MedAvail in the second quarter valued at $197,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

