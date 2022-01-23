MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Buys 2,723 Shares

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 2,723 shares of MediaCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $17,045.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, General L.P. Standard acquired 8,325 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $49,284.00.

On Friday, January 14th, General L.P. Standard acquired 12,591 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $72,901.89.

On Wednesday, January 12th, General L.P. Standard acquired 3,000 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $19,050.00.

On Monday, January 10th, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $16,791.00.

On Friday, January 7th, General L.P. Standard acquired 6,638 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $37,902.98.

On Wednesday, January 5th, General L.P. Standard purchased 14,614 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $84,907.34.

On Monday, January 3rd, General L.P. Standard purchased 13,635 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $74,174.40.

On Wednesday, December 29th, General L.P. Standard purchased 12,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00.

On Monday, December 27th, General L.P. Standard purchased 41,974 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $190,561.96.

On Thursday, December 23rd, General L.P. Standard purchased 5,746 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $24,075.74.

Shares of MDIA stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

