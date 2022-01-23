Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

