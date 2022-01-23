Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $599.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

