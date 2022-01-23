Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 79,916 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Bank OZK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 56,735 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 190,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 60,069 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.67. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

