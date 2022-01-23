Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,750 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,642,567.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,462,340 shares of company stock worth $78,166,432 in the last 90 days.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.