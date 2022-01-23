Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Linde by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Linde by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in Linde by 2.1% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,526,000 after purchasing an additional 105,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,528,000 after buying an additional 367,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,118,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $316.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.68. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

