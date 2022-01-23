Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.69 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post $98.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.37 million and the highest is $99.00 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $111.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $416.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410.08 million to $422.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $382.96 million, with estimates ranging from $377.92 million to $388.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $109.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.12 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 49.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MBIN. Raymond James increased their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MBIN stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 76,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

In related news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $706,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,301. 41.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 104,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

