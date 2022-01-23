Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to post $222.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $227.50 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $210.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $225.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.93. 535,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,474. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average is $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

