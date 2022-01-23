Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) versus Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Financial Contrast

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) and Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and Galera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A -20.09% -19.18% Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -90.93%

This table compares Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and Galera Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$3.03 million ($0.23) -19.70 Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$74.22 million ($3.29) -0.80

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galera Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.3% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Galera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Galera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and Galera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Galera Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Galera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 369.70%. Given Galera Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Galera Therapeutics is more favorable than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease. It is also involved in developing GC4711, a superoxide dismutase mimetic product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with SBRT in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

