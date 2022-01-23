Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $38.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:MRUS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.90. 87,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,941. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. Merus has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative return on equity of 39.37% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Merus will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Merus by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Merus by 3,238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

