Metro (MRU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Metro (TSE:MRU) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Metro to post earnings of C$0.86 per share for the quarter.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion.

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$63.56 on Friday. Metro has a 1-year low of C$52.63 and a 1-year high of C$68.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17. The firm has a market cap of C$15.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRU. TD Securities raised their price target on Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday. NBF increased their price objective on Metro to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.27.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

