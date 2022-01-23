Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $102.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77. Metropolitan Bank has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 30.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

