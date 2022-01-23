Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.
Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $102.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77. Metropolitan Bank has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 30.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Metropolitan Bank
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
