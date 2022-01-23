Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Trading 5.4% Higher on Earnings Beat

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) shares traded up 5.4% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $105.14 and last traded at $104.05. 1,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 122,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.70.
The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after buying an additional 44,725 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,739,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
