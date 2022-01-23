Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Trading 5.4% Higher on Earnings Beat

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) shares traded up 5.4% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $105.14 and last traded at $104.05. 1,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 122,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.70.

The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after buying an additional 44,725 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,739,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

