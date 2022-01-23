MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $950.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $595.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MSTR traded down $81.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $375.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.54. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $365.98 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $645.19.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.