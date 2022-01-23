Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $234.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $202.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.97. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $129.83 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 116.62%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $351,223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,366,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

