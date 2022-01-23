Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Reaches $353.17 on Major Exchanges (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for $353.17 or 0.01004332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $12.79 million and approximately $978,368.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00051350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.94 or 0.06850451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,100.70 or 0.99817961 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 36,204 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

