Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Reaches $402.36 on Exchanges

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $8.95 million and $394,506.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for about $402.36 or 0.01122893 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00052181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.85 or 0.06982069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,785.24 or 0.99868034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003442 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 22,237 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.