Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $25,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $220.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.14 and a 200 day moving average of $224.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

