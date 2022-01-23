Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 15,160 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,160 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.43% of Beyond Meat worth $28,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 11.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 16.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $61.60 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

