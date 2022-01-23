Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,047 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $22,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.33.

NYSE AMP opened at $299.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $196.77 and a one year high of $332.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

