Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,465 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.15% of Qorvo worth $27,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Qorvo by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Qorvo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,554,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Qorvo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Qorvo by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $134.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.08 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

