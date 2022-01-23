Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 440,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $29,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $381,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.41.

NYSE:EOG opened at $100.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $107.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.03%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

