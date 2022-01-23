MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS MGYOY opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $4.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

MOL Magyar Olaj- Ã©s GÃ¡zipari NyilvÃ¡nosan MukÃ¶do RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. It operates through five business units: Upstream, Downstream, Consumer Services, Gas Midstream, and Corporate and Other.

