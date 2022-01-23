Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will report $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.69. Mondelez International reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54. The company has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 274,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

