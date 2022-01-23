Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for 8.2% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.56.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $85.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.81. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $80.92 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

