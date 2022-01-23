Morgan Stanley Boosts Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $54.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Fastenal stock opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

