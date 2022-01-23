Morgan Stanley Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $154.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETSY. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $245.43.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $148.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.18. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Etsy has a 52-week low of $148.21 and a 52-week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $587,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,661 shares of company stock valued at $63,709,840. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.