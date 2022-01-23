mStable USD (MUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.13 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.13 million and $253,907.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,208.38 or 1.00209493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00093114 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00021411 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00029471 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.21 or 0.00455984 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

