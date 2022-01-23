Multiplier (BMXX) Market Cap Achieves $13,107.74

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded down 40.6% against the dollar. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $13,107.74 and approximately $1,068.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00050451 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.87 or 0.06897853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00059543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,587.37 or 1.00036625 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.