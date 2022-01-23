Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 54 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 711.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.76.

NYSE ESS opened at $332.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.75 and a 52 week high of $359.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.16.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Essex Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

