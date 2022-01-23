Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $217.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $257.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.13.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $674,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $309,037.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,781 shares of company stock worth $11,246,407. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

