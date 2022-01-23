Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,331 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after buying an additional 1,207,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,005,402,000 after acquiring an additional 141,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639,782 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,898,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $181,343,000 after purchasing an additional 379,303 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,602,378 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $200,112,000 after purchasing an additional 343,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.