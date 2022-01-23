Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Terex worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Terex by 30.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

