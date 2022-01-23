Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Natera by 69.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 133,152 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $157,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $39,897.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 163,568 shares of company stock worth $13,042,208. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTRA opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.02 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

