MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of MVB Financial worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 146.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 432.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,196,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MVB Financial stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a market cap of $482.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

