Mysterium Price Down 29.5% Over Last 7 Days (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Mysterium has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $57,890.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mysterium has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

