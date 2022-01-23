National Bankshares Increases Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$53.50

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$53.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCH. National Bank Financial raised shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

TSE RCH opened at C$48.50 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of C$35.60 and a 52 week high of C$49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.32.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

