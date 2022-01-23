National Bankshares Raises Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$14.00

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DXT. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.45.

Shares of TSE:DXT opened at C$7.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$515.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of C$5.72 and a 12-month high of C$9.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.02.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$202.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dexterra Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is presently 102.12%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

