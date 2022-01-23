National Grid (NYSE:NGG) PT Raised to GBX 1,200

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,100 ($15.01) to GBX 1,200 ($16.37) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NGG. Argus cut National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut National Grid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $873.00.

National Grid stock opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. National Grid has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $74.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.25.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of National Grid by 1.5% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 8.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in National Grid by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

