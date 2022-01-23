NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 342.20 ($4.67).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.95) price target on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. upgraded shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 340 ($4.64) to GBX 310 ($4.23) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.95) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.57) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NCC traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 220.50 ($3.01). The company had a trading volume of 4,556,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 231.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 271.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The company has a market capitalization of £683.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00. NCC Group has a 12-month low of GBX 213.50 ($2.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 348 ($4.75).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

