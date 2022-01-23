Needham & Company LLC Lowers DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $46.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 136.38% from the stock’s previous close.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CBRE Group began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.91.

Get DraftKings alerts:

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $19.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,125,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,191 shares of company stock valued at $17,970,573. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in DraftKings by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.