Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Down 8.7%

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 80,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 113,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 47.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50.

About Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.