Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.42.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $397.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $599.85 and a 200 day moving average of $589.76. The company has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a 1-year low of $379.99 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Netflix by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Netflix by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Netflix by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,109 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.