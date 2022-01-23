New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOFG opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $34.65.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.45 million. Research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

