New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $280,000 Holdings in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agiliti were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $8,267,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $42,950,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGTI opened at $19.01 on Friday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $759,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $621,822.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,710 shares of company stock worth $5,828,917 in the last quarter.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

