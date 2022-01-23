New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of First of Long Island worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in First of Long Island by 71,828.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the second quarter worth about $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 12.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The First of Long Island Co. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $23.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $500.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.50.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.