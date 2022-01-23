New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 19,355 Shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,355 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Romeo Power were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMO. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,655,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Romeo Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

NYSE:RMO opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.76 million, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.72. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. Romeo Power had a net margin of 196.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

